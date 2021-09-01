PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police have taken an armed robbery suspect into custody.

Surveillance video captured a victim being attacked by two men in the Best Value food store parking lot near Northwest 10th Court and 47th Avenue on Aug. 11.

The crook wearing red shorts in the video could be seen trying to take something from around the victim’s neck while his accomplice fires shots.

The victim was left bleeding from his back.

Police have since arrested 29-year-old Keyon Bolden.

He has been charged with attempted premeditated murder.

Bolden is being held without bond.

