Suspect accused of murder, armed carjacking appears in court

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of armed carjacking and first-degree murder went before a judge, Wednesday morning.

Officials said Terrance Walker shot and killed the passenger of a car near Southwest 10th Street and Natura Boulevard in Deerfield Beach, Saturday.

Authorities said Walker got into the car and demanded he be taken to his ex-girlfriend’s home. When the driver, police said, tried to calm Walker down, the suspect fired a gun and killed the passenger, 33-year-old Domique Daniels.

As the shots were fired, the driver hopped out of the running car before it crashed into nearby bushes. The driver was OK.

Walker was arrested Tuesday morning.

