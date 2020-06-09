Suspect accused of burning Miami Police car taken into custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - The man who allegedly set a City of Miami Police vehicle on fire has been taken into custody.

The department identified the man as 38-year-old Giovanni Franchesko Fernandez on Tuesday afternoon after a citizen contacted law enforcement one day after the publication of the suspect’s photograph in the media and told them about his whereabouts.

Officials said Fernandez is currently in the hospital following an unrelated medical episode that occurred on Thursday.

Fernandez is accused of setting the police car ablaze under Interstate 95 on the corner of Northwest Third Avenue and Fourth Street on May 30.

The incident occurred following a day of peaceful protests in Downtown Miami where hundreds showed out to honor the life of George Floyd.

Once released from the hospital, Fernandez will be facing multiple charges including arson, criminal mischief and inciting a riot.

Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying suspects who vandalized businesses or other vehicles.

If you have any information on vandalization during the protests, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

