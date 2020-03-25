Sushi Maki offering sushi rolls with toilet paper on side

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sushi Maki is offering a free roll of toilet paper with any purchase of over $20 at any South Florida location.

“A free toilet paper roll with a Sushi Maki order,” said Abe NG, CEO of Sushi Maki.

One customer said, “It’ll be the emergency roll at the very end.”

Another customer said, “I’m OK but thank you.”

Another customer said, “I mean I’d be so happy. I think it’s so funny.”

NG said, “There’s a lot of pain. There’s gravity in the current situation, but we thought that we would bring a little bit of levity.”

A delivery was even made to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

On FaceTime with 7News, Suarez asked, “You want to talk about my Sushi Maki toilet paper? Well, I haven’t enjoyed it yet.”

Suarez remains in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time on Monday.

Suarez said, “I think it’s super cute. I think it’s great, I think it’s very interesting. Very unexpected, and certainly something that’s in high demand.”

Suarez also said, “I’m doing good. I’m just about two weeks in, I’m taking the most conservative approach according to the CDC, and we’ll get there.”

Kiosks seen at Whole Foods will not be participating in the toilet roll special.

