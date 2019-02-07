Survivor of NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run asks driver to come forward

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The survivor of a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade is sharing her story in hopes the driver responsible is caught.

Kelly Ruise vividly remembers the moments leading up to the impact while traveling southbound on Interstate 95, around 1 a.m., on Saturday.

“As I’m looking in the rearview mirror, all I could do was just grab the steering wheel to brace myself because I knew this vehicle was going to hit me,” said Ruise. “All I could think about was my children, and if I was going to die and not see my kids again.”

Ruise said she was driving to a relative’s home when a dark-colored vehicle came speeding up behind her.

A diagram from the Florida Highway Patrol crash report showed that the vehicle slammed into Ruise’s car from behind, causing her Ford Taurus to spin and knock into the concrete median three times.

“I grabbed the steering wheel, and that’s when it was like, boom!” Ruise said. “All I could do was just call out for God.”

The report said that the driver fled the scene and left Ruise behind.

Drivers passing by in the area stopped to help Ruise, who was transported to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Days after the crash, Ruise said her body is still stiff and that she’s still in pain.

“I was bruised and swollen here, here, here and up here,” said Ruise while pointing out where she was affected to 7News cameras.

While Ruise will be OK, she said she’s not OK with the person who hit her still being on the road.

Ruise said she doesn’t want this happening to anyone else.

“I just wondered to myself, ‘How can this person hit me like this and keep going?'” she said. “I could have been dead, anything, from his impact.”

Ruise now wants the driver to be held responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

