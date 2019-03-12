Survey reveals South Florida drivers would give up alcohol, sex, Netflix to avoid sitting in traffic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new survey revealed South Florida drivers would rather give up alcohol, sex and Netflix if that meant they would never have to sit in traffic again.

Brightline conducted the study of 500 commuters in South Florida, which found that 48 percent of the participants would give up alcohol, 29 percent would give up Netflix and 22 percent would give up sex to avoid traffic congestion forever.

Seven in 10 participants of the study said they have considered moving elsewhere to avoid traffic congestion.

Over half of the respondents said that they would commute to work by train instead of drive if they could.

What lengths would you go to avoid gridlock traffic? Nearly 30 percent said they would rather clean their bathroom instead.

To ease the commuting frustration Brightline and Lyft announced a promotion on Monday that offers riders $5 off a Lyft ride to or from a Brightline station with the purchase of a Brightline ticket.

