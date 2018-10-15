Survey: Miami has some of the worst neighbors in the US

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’ve ever thought you had the most annoying neighbors, you’re not alone: turns out, Miami is home to some of the worst neighbors in the country.

According to a national survey done by Improvenet, Miami ranks second with the most annoying next-door residents.

The company surveyed 2,500 people living in 24 major cities, measuring things like loud parties, noisy pets, parking issues and general grumpiness.

In addition to ranking second overall, Miami also came in at second for neighbors who play loud music, and is the fifth most-confrontational city on the list.

Scoring at the top of the “nuisance neighbor” list was Dallas, while Minneapolis came in last.

To check out the full rankings, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.