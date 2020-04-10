Survey: 22% of Floridians working at home are drinking during shift

Coffee may not be the only thing people who are working from home are drinking.

According to a survey from Alcohol.org, 22% of Floridians are drinking alcohol while they work from home.

The survey found that the beverage of choice for workers who drink during work hours is beer.

The survey also found one-fifth of respondents stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.

