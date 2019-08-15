Surveillance videos capture trailer being stolen twice from Pembroke Park office plaza

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two surveillance videos from a Pembroke Park office plaza showed crooks stealing the same trailer in front of a business.

In the July 27 video, a crook could be seen driving a white pickup truck into the Park Office Plaza, at 3101 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

When asked if the crook was a professional, the business manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Hell yeah. Yes.”

The crooks appears in the video to check to see how heavy the trailer is to determine whether anything is inside. He then could be seen heading back to his white pickup truck.

“He goes gets the bolt cutters for the locks,” the manager said.

The video captures sparks flying while the crook cuts one of the trailer’s locks.

All of this happened within a 20-minute span, and after the security guard, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was making rounds at another section of the six-building property.

“Very sneaky. Very professional,” the plaza’s security guard said. “I guess he was watching me.”

After successfully cutting the locks, the video showed crook hitching the trailer to his truck and driving off.

Police are searching for the trailer and the thief.

The victims said they feel duped all over again.

The same trailer was stolen from the same location in October 2018, and the theft was caught on surveillance video as well.

In the October 2018 video, another white pickup truck could be seen driving into the plaza. A man then could be seen cutting the trailer’s locks and hitching it to the truck before driving off.

The manager said thousands of dollars worth of construction and lawn care equipment were inside.

However, the trailer was recovered months later.

City of Miami Police arrested James Dockery on June 3.

The arrest report said, “A records check of the trailer revealed it was stolen out of Broward County.”

More than month after it was recovered and returned to those at the Hallandale Beach Boulevard office plaza, it was ripped off again in the same way.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

