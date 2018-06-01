Surveillance video shows view supporting officer account Hallandale Beach arrest

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video which shows a different view of the controversial arrest of a man in Hallandale Beach.

The video shows two officers trying to restrain the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Dunkelberger. Dunkelberger was accused of stealing a cellphone.

Dunkelberger appears to resist arrest, leading to one of the officers shooting him with a Taser.

Ultimately, officers are seen using batons to subdue him. Dunkelberger also appears to only have one hand cuffed at the time.

However, witnesses said the officers went too far.

“He’s known to have mental issues,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. “That’s why everyone was yelling at the police officers not to hit him.”

Dunkelberger’s mother, Linda Dunkelberger, said it pained her to watch the footage of her son being struck.

“It hurts very badly. Very badly,” said Linda. “To be beating him, it makes no sense to me. I don’t understand this.”

In a press conference, Hallandale Beach city manager Roger Carlton said the incident “is of serious concern” and said the two officers are under investigation and have been put on administrative leave.

