Surveillance video shows thief breaking into business near downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a business near downtown Miami showed a crook breaking into the store before stealing a laptop.

The burglary happened at Titan American near Northwest Miami Court and 18th Street in March.

According to police, a laptop was stolen, and the store’s front door was damaged in the burglary.

Detectives said they hope the video will lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.