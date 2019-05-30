Surveillance video shows shoplifting suspect dancing in store before theft

Pembroke Pines Police are searching for two women accused of shoplifting from a Pembroke Pines store.

Police have released surveillance video recorded on April 26 at MagRag, located near North University Drive and Johnson Street.

Video shows the two women walking around the store, going through the clothes on the racks.

After collecting a few clothes, one woman is seen dancing, while another walks out of view of the camera to what appears to be the exit of the store.

Store employees told police they believe the woman started dancing in the middle of the store as a distraction while the other woman stole items.

A total of $377 worth of merchandise was taken.

One suspect is described as a heavy-set woman with short black hair and multiple tattoos. The other woman is described as a medium-set woman with long black hair.

If you have any information on the women’s identities, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

