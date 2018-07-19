Surveillance video shows moments leading to fatal shooting of store clerk

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video has been released showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a store owner in North lauderdale.

Sixty-one-year-old Ayub Ali was shot and killed during a robbery outside Aunt Molly’s Food Store, near Southwest 17th Street and South State Road 7, on July 17.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing a man they believe is the killer.

The footage shows a man sporting a beanie with “Miami” stitched on the front as he walked into the store and confronted Ali at the cash register.

The robber managed to escape with money from the register only to return a short time later and shoot Ali.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ali to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

BSO detectives are looking for the man seen in the video wearing a black vest, striped red shorts and red slides.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

