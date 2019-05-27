Surveillance video shows moments before crash that killed 3 teen soccer players

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured the moment a driver struck and killed three teenage soccer players in North Miami.

The footage shows the three teens, 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir, walking on the sidewalk in the area of Northwest 125th Street and 14th Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

About 20 seconds later, the camera captured a black SUV speeding through the intersection in their direction.

Police said the teens died on impact.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, went onto the sidewalk and struck the kids,” said North Miami Police spokesperson Natalie Buissereth.

Rescue crews transported the driver of the SUV to an area hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

The team’s coach had the daunting task of telling the team they will never see three of their beloved brothers out on the field again.

“They were hurting, crying, showing their love, expressing their love for their teammates,” the Rev. Mike Davis said.

Monday morning, Lens’ parents stopped by the scene of the crash. 7News cameras captured the teen’s mother breaking down in tears.

“I miss my son, my first son. It’s very, very difficult,” she said.

“Some woman drive so fast, almost 85 miles per hour and take my son’s life,” said Panel Jean Desir, the victim’s father.

Residents in the area said they’re all too familiar with the street and describe it as dangerous.

“It’s a dangerous corner, like I say,” resident Damien Brown said. “This corner right here, I see many times a lot of cars come speeding around this corner. Close incidents.”

The teens, who were all dressed in their uniforms, were on their way to catch a bus, so they could meet up with their soccer teammates to play a match in Weston.

Both Richecarde and Lens were star athletes at Miami Edison High School.

Father Reginald Jean-Mary, a local pastor, said Gedeon, the youngest of the three, was active in his church community.

“This was a really young man who made a lot of sacrifices, who had a good vision for tomorrow, who had good ideals in life,” said Jean-Mary.

Friends and loved ones have been leaving flowers, candles and balloons at a growing memorial at the scene of the crash.

They told 7News that two of the victims’ families live in Haiti, where their bodies will be sent for burial.

Lens’ father shared his last moments with his son before they went to bed Friday evening.

“Last time I see him, Friday night, just near him, good wish to him while we eat,” he said as he fought back tears.

Police have not yet released information on the SUV’s driver.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made for the victims.

There will be counselors at their schools on Tuesday to help their friends and teachers cope with the loss.

The Haiti Youth Soccer Organization has set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ families with expenses. If you would like make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.