NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captures a customer’s refund rampage that sent a North Miami-Dade liquor employee to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting unfolded Thursday evening in Jensen’s Liquors, located just north of 79th Street on North Miami Avenue, late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject walked into the business trying to return merchandise at around 5:45 p.m.

“That return was denied by a clerk at the register. The subject then proceeded to grab a full bottle of liquor from the display area and try to make his way out of the store with it, without paying for it,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

That is when the 70-year-old store clerk approached the subject, and a struggle ensued between them inside the store. Moments later, police said, it spilled into the parking lot of the business.

The security footage captures the subject as he fell down. As he hit the ground, the video captured the flash from the firearm.

Detectives said paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The subject fled the scene on a bike in an unknown direction on a bicycle, according to police. As of Friday afternoon, he remains at large.

“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers,” said Martin. “This person is considered armed and dangerous. Do not engage with this person. This is an individual who has already shot and injured one person over a menial piece of property. Do not engage with this person.”

Speaking with 7News, the clerk’s family identified him as Emmanuel Taylor said he was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital but is now in stable condition, adding he got out of surgery on Friday and is recovering.

Police consider the subject to be armed and dangerious.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

