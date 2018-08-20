Surveillance video shows moment box truck crashed into SUV, tree in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows the moment two vehicles collided in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The video shows a box truck rolling onto its side after slamming into an SUV, along 46th Street and 22nd Avenue, Friday.

The truck stopped when a palm tree tore through the middle of the cargo area.

Shortly after, a black SUV not too far away is seen with heavy front-end damage.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result.

