Surveillance video shows man sucker punching woman outside Wynwood bar

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a man knocked a woman unconscious outside a bar in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, triggering a police search for the assailant.

Naomie Payen said an acquaintance of hers who works at a nearby business gave her this surveillance video that shows the violent turn of events that took place outside Wood Tavern, located in the area of Northwest 26th Street and Second Avenue, May 26.

“I don’t think people really understood the severity of what happened,” said Payen.

The victim told 7News on Thursday that she hopes someone recognizes the man in the video.

“I hope justice is served. I hope he’s arrested,” she said.

Payen said it’s hard for her to watch the security footage from Memorial Day weekend, especially seeing the moment she was punched so hard that she barely remembers it.

The victim also shared photos of her injuries shortly after the incident.

“It’s hard to believe, because I’m always on this block,” she said.

Payen said the confrontation started after she defended her friend, Brian Brinkley, after the man who attacked her was stomping around Brinkley’s artwork, and she told him to stop.

“He had guys to beat up. Why did he have to beat him on a woman? It’s just that simple,” said Brinkley. “I mean, it was over me, and I’m trying to figure out, why didn’t you punch me instead of her?”

Payen said her assailant went after her first by putting his hand and cellphone in her face. At that point, she slapped it away, and he dropped his phone.

Payen said she went back into Wood Tavern. Minutes later she came back out, and that’s when, she said, the man sucker punched her.

“How bad do I want him caught? I just need to know his name. As long as he’s at [Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center], I got him,” said Brinkley.

Now Payen hopes the public can help her get justice.

“I would do it again. I honestly think I was just defending [my friend]. I didn’t approach the man cursing,” she said. “I didn’t say anything vile. I just told him to leave him alone.”

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.