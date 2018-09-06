Surveillance video shows man robbing multiple Broward businesses

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows an armed and bearded man walking into a 7-Eleven along South Cypress Road in Pompano Beach.

The man pointed a gun at the clerk and raided the register. Deputies say this is not his first time committing this sort of crime.

Last Friday, that same suspect hit up another 7-Eleven along East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.

Two days before that he robbed a Domino’s Pizza along East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

No one was hurt in any of the crimes.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

