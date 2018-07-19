Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a burglar who broke into a car in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The car was broken into back in January, and surveillance video shows the subject near the car. The victim told police he returned to his car later in the day and found it ransacked.

This happened near Southwest First Street and 12th Avenue.

The burglar is still on the run.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

