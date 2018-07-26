Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting at Checkers

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue to search for a man and woman seen on video opening fire at a fast food drive-thru in Pembroke Park.

New surveillance video showed the two pulling up to a Checkers, Thursday, along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue, at around 4 a.m.

Investigators said when employees told them the restaurant was closed, the pair drove around and opened fire, striking an employee in the leg.

“Gunshots, that was it,” said a Checkers worker, “and one of my employees got hit.”

Deputies said they are looking for the white SUV seen on surveillance.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

