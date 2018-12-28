Surveillance video shows crooks stealing trailer full of lawn equipment

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment crooks took off with a trailer loaded with lawn equipment in Hollywood.

Esteban Bento works for a lawn company that he relies on to provide for his family.

“It’s hard,” Bento said. “We all have families. We all have bills to pay.”

A white van was seen on camera hauling the trailer away from a storage facility along Sheridan Street, Sunday.

“I had a job to do today,” Bento said. “I came in to the site, and I found out it was gone.”

When he arrived to the storage facility, he discovered an empty parking space.

The theft has left him feeling hopeless.

“We really depend on that equipment. Without that equipment, we can’t work,” Bento said. “We don’t work, we obviously can’t make money.”

Inside the $2,000 trailer was a $5,000 lawn mower and thousands of dollars more in other equipment.

For Bento, it’s not the ending to the holiday season he had expected.

“It’s unfortunate that while we are together with the family during Christmas time, somebody decides at that time to take advantage of that situation,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

