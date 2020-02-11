Surveillance video shows crooks burglarizing Dania Beach T-Mobile store

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two crooks seen on surveillance video breaking into a T-Mobile store in Dania Beach.

The video shows the duo grabbing items from the store located along Sheridan Street, Tuesday morning.

They filled their backpacks with phones, tablets and other electronics before taking off, police said.

Shattered glass from the door could also be seen on the ground near the entrance.

“I’ve been here for 23 years, and then I see this has happened a lot here,” said Laura Burgos, owner of a neighboring hair salon. “They just broke in the dry cleaner, they broke in the Chinese [restaurant], they broke in here and then now there. It’s a nice, safe area, but it’s there. People go everywhere to do what they have to do.”

Burgos said that there has been an uptick in break-ins in the area.

“This area and this place is very safe. Very safe, we never had any problem,” she said. “In 23 years, 30 years that the business has been here, we never had a problem.”

Meanwhile in West Park, a liquor store and a wireless store were hit.

Surveillance footage showed the burglars smashing the door of the wireless business with a hammer and ransacking the store, making off with 10 smartphones, six tablets and five computers.

The owner of the liquor store across the street said he also lost some merchandise.

“They took some bottles of alcohol,” said Abraham, the owner of the liquor store.

He said this wasn’t the first time he’s dealt with people robbing his business.

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years, so I have a lot of experience, you know? This has happened,” he said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.