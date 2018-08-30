Surveillance video shows crooks breaking into Miami business with pickaxe

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have released surveillance video showing two brazen bandits breaking into a Miami business with a pickax.

Two men are seen wearing gray hoodies and sweatshirts as they used the mattock-style pickaxe to repeatedly strike the rear glass door at Areatonic Office Home Decor, in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 39th Street, just after 4:30 a.m., Aug. 17.

Police said once the crooks gained entry, they wasted no time snatching expensive desktop computers.

“The subjects made off with three Apple brand desktops, valued at over $4,000,” said Miami Police officer Kiara Delva. “The picture is very clear. Both of them are males wearing gray clothing, long sweatpants. Anybody that has any information, you’re urged to contact us so that we can apprehend these individuals involved.”

The owners told investigators they left everything locked up the night prior only to discover the shattered glass the next morning.

The surveillance footage also shows the burglars moving around patio furniture, but it’s unclear if they took it.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.