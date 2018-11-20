Surveillance video shows crook breaking into Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are hoping a new clue will help them solve the case of a burglary at a restaurant in Miami.

Newly-released surveillance video showed a thief breaking into El Rio Lindo near Southwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street back in May.

Officials said the crook made off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

