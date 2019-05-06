Surveillance video shows car crashing into backyard of Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah homeowner said he is fed up with speeding drivers after a car hydroplaned and destroyed his fence.

Home surveillance cameras captured an out-of-control, newer-model Ford Mustang along West 12th Avenue near 32nd Street, Sunday.

The sports car could be seen sliding sideways and eventually crashing into Danny Zamora’s backyard, destroying his PVC fencing.

“Something needs to be done on this street,” Zamora said. “This is very dangerous here. People speed here all the time.”

Zamora said he is fed up with drivers after the Mustang left behind a mangled mess at his home.

“I’m fortunate that it’s material stuff, and it’s material things. It can be replaced,” Zamora said.

He added that he isn’t surprised, as drivers are always speeding down 12th Avenue.

“They blaze through here. Sometimes I’ve seen them 60-70 mph,” Zamora said. “It’s incredible. It really, really is. Something needs to be done. Either traffic lights or something.”

He hopes something is done to crack down on reckless drivers before another accident happens in his neighborhood.

“We could’ve been back here,” Zamora said. “This could have been a different situation. I’m glad it wasn’t.”

No injuries were reported in the crash.

It remains unclear if the driver of the Mustang will face charges.

