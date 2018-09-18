Surveillance video shows Broward prosecutor allegedly shoplifting at Aventura Publix

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have released surveillance video of what, they said, shows a Broward prosecutor shoplifting at a Publix in Aventura.

Stacey Honowitz, a veteran lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, faces a misdemeanor theft charge for Saturday afternoon’s incident.

Aventura Police officers were called to the supermarket, located at 18995 Biscayne Blvd., after the staff at the store claimed to have caught Honowitz shoplifting.

According to officials, the footage shows Honowitz putting about $40 worth of cosmetic products into her purse as she was shopping for groceries.

The arrest report stated she had about $125 worth of groceries legitimately in her shopping cart. Employees, however, found the beauty supplies in her purse.

Honowitz’s attorney released a statement that said she had every intention of paying for the items, but she did not realize they were in her purse.

The veteran prosecutor had been working in the Child Abuse/Sex Crimes department of the State Attorney’s office for years. She has been suspended pending the outcome to the investigation.

