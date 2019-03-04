Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Hollywood Wendy’s

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department has released surveillance video footage of an armed robbery at a Hollywood Wendy’s and is asking for the public’s help.

The robbery occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, at a Wendy’s restaurant located in the area of North 35th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Cameras captured the moment the man entered the doors of the restaurant and pointed a gun at employees before making his way to the other side of the counter.

The employees were able to lock themselves in a back office until the robber left.

The man left the Wendy’s without taking any money.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.