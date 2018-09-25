Surveillance video shows 3 men robbing Miami Dollar Tree

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of crooks caught on camera robbing a store in Miami.

City of Miami Police said three men broke into a Dollar Tree near Northwest 12th Avenue and Flagler Street, last November.

Newly released surveillance video shows one man attempting to open a register while the other loads up a shopping cart with health and beauty items.

Officials hope the new video will help somebody identify the crooks.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

