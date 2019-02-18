Surveillance video released of robbery at Fort Lauderdale phone store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video of a robbery at a Fort Lauderdale MetroPCS store has been released.

The robbery happened on Feb. 13 around 2:30 p.m. along the 1400 block of Southeast 17th Street.

The video captured a suspect in a black jacket pull out a pink softball bat from his sleeve and threaten a store employee.

The employee then opened the register and gave the man cash from the store’s register, the video showed.

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for the suspect, who is described to be six-feet-tall, in his early-to-mid 30s and weighs around 155 pounds.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

