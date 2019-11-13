Surveillance video released of getaway vehicle in Steve’s Pizza shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that shows what they believe was a getaway vehicle that was used in a shooting outside a popular pizza shop in North Miami.

North Miami Police responded to the parking lot of Steve’s Pizza along Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said the shooting began when a man walked up to a group of people near a four-door red BMW. After an argument occurred, a gunman fired his weapon, and someone else returned fire.

The recently-released surveillance video showed the BMW leaving the scene.

One person was shot in the leg and another was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

