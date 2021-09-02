MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

Video released on Thursday shows the moment of impact along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street. The crash took place on Feb. 13 at about 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver of an Infinity was speeding northbound on Seventh Avenue and slammed into a Chevy Impala. The Impala then crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the Impala died at the scene.

The driver who caused the crash fled from the scene.

Authorities said the driver came back to the scene to grab items from the Infinity.

A passenger inside the Impala was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

