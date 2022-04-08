CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video has been released of a deadly shooting after an argument escalated at a Publix Supermarket in Coral Gables.

“Someone is shot and killed at the front entrance of a grocery store. That should never happen,” said attorney Justin Shapiro.

“And the panic. Customers ran through the front door,” said a witness.

7News obtained surveillance video of the tragic murder that took place at a lottery ticket line, in front of stunned customers and employees on Feb. 6.

“It’s the worst nightmare a family can have,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro represents the family of the late 49-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro.

“This was the rock of the family. This was also the breadwinner of the family, worked hard, came home to his 12-year-old son, paid the bills,” said Shapiro.

He is suing Publix and the jailed accused killer.

“I’m holding you with no bond,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer during a court hearing.

According to police, 51-year-old Osmel Lugo Gutierrez approached Pineyro. Before the two men exchange words, Gutierrez goes to his waistband and pulls out a gun. The victim takes the bullet.

“He’s shot and killed, steps away from the front entrance door,” said Shapiro.

Pineyro was rushed out of Publix by fire rescue. Gutierrez was led out by police and has been charged with murder.

“There absolutely should’ve been an armed guard,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said there was no sign of an armed guard that night, based on the security footage.

“Number one, they deterred something from even beginning, and number two, you can intervene,” said Shapiro. “An armed guard has authority. They have training, and they know how to intervene when something like this is escalating.”

An armed guard is currently on duty at the Publix Thursday night.

7News reached out to Publix for comment on the lawsuit. They said they don’t offer comments during open cases.

Download Previous Next

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.