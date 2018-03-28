Surveillance video released of fatal shooting at North Miami Beach ATM

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released chilling surveillance video that captures the moment a man was fatally shot by a robber while withdrawing cash from an ATM in North Miami Beach.

According to investigators, the newly released footage shows 26-year-old Steve Dillon using the automated teller at the Bank of America near Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue, Nov. 1, at around 8:45 p.m.

Moments later, police said, 17-year-old Marcine Hill is seen sneaking up behind Dillon with a gun and attempted to rob him.

But detectives said the only thing the teen would take that night is a life.

“He was stalking his victim. We can’t even say right now that this victim was the intended victim. It was just a crime of opportunity,” said North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos.

The video shows Hill struggling with the victim when suddenly Dillon is seen clutching his chest while his assailant is seen fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors said Dillon had been shot.

The footage then shows the victim running over to the parking lot where his mother had been waiting. He is then seen collapsing by her feet.

“It was a robbery that went bad. Anytime we have a robbery, it’s a crime of opportunity,” said an official. “It could have been anybody walking up to that ATM.”

7News spoke with Lucas Albasina, a good Samaritan who works nearby and heard Dillon’s mother screaming for help. He came over with a coworker to find the victim partly inside a van.

“He was kind of halfway hanging out of the van, so I told my coworker, ‘Let’s try to help him in the car,'” he said. “‘Let’s get his legs in the car, so she can get him to the hospital as fast as possible.”

Paramedics responded and rushed Dillon to Aventura Hospital, where he later died.

Crisp surveillance video captured Hill wearing a distinct black sweater with a skull and the words “Kill Batman” printed on the sleeve. He was apprehended 18 hours after the shooting and charged with murder.

Because Hill was a minor at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

