Surveillance video released after gunmen shoot 6 people in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released showing a new view of a shooting that injured six people in Miami.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 36th Street, Sunday.

The video showed a group of men approach the intersection and fire several shots at a car that was parked around the corner.

Two people were treated on the scene while the other four were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

All six victims have since been released from the hospital.

Police believe the shooters got out of a Grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

If you have any information on the shooters’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.