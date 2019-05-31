Surveillance video catches man ramming car into security guard in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man driving his car into a security guard in a Doral neighborhood.

Police said 52-year-old Kenneth Strubbe was in his idling car outside of a gated community in the area of Northwest 112th Court and 73rd Street on May 24.

A security guard was working the traffic post when he stood in front of Strubbe’s car and used his hands to signal him to remain stopped until the car in front of his made it passed the gate.

Cameras captured two separate instances in which the 52-year-old accelerated his car towards the guard, hitting him in the legs.

Police arrested Strubbe on Thursday on aggravated battery charges; he has since posted bond.

