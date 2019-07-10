Surveillance video captures woman robbed at gunpoint for phone in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed robbers who stole a woman’s cellphone in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Newly released surveillance video footage shows a woman standing outside of a home on the 14700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on May 25.

A black 4-door sedan with two men inside could be seen pulling up alongside her.

Officials said the driver spoke to the woman while the passenger in the car got out and confronted her, demanding her cellphone.

After she refused to hand it over, the crook brandished a gun, pushed her into a gate and grabbed the phone.

He then made his way back into the car, and the two men fled from the scene.

The victim was left uninjured.

The crooks are described to be 18 to 19 years old.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

