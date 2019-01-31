Surveillance video captures violent armed robbery of Cutler Bay pawn shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released of an aggressive armed robbery at a Cutler Bay pawn shop.

Cameras captured the crime at the shop along South Dixie Highway near Southwest 184th Street, Jan. 16.

The video showed four crooks carrying guns and entering the store.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the robbers grabbed an employee by the hair and struck her on the head with a gun.

She was then dragged into an office, where she was ordered to open a safe. When the victim was unable to do so, she was struck on the head again.

The remaining robbers smashed jewelry display cases and removed merchandise, police said.

Afterwards, officials said, the crooks fled the area in an Infiniti Q-50, getting away with more than $30,000 in cash and items.

The stricken employee sustained facial injuries and was taken to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

