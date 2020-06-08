Surveillance video captures two men killing man in Fort Lauderdale parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men caught on camera in separate incidents were seen executing a man in Fort Lauderdale last Tuesday on Almond Avenue.

Police said surveillance video helped them catch Gerald Gotcher, who they say fired the fatal shot.

Jamar Mousakheel, 31, was killed in a parking lot between a tattoo parlor and a Blondie’s Bar. He leaves behind a young child.

Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson said, “Upon arrival we located a male in the parking lot who had a gunshot wound to his head and leg.”

Surveillance video captured an altercation between three men before shots were fired.

At his arraignment, Gotcher was told by the judge, “Mr. Gotcher, you’re before the court this morning on one charge or premeditated murder. I do find probable cause.”

Adamson said, “What we’re asking for is the public’s help identifying who suspect one is. Who is the one who is not in custody?”

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

