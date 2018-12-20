Surveillance video captures thieves stealing lawn mowers from Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured brazen crooks stealing from a Pompano Beach home.

The thieves were seen pulling up to the home located along Southeast Seventh Avenue and Sixth Court, Tuesday.

Officials said they grabbed two lawn mowers before taking off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

