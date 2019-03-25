Surveillance video captures thieves burglarizing cars in NWMD neighborhood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for some thieves caught on camera burglarizing cars parked in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured a crook breaking into a BMW 5 series sedan outside of a home near Northwest 67th Street and 32nd Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

The video showed the subject rummaging through the white car.

Across the street, another car was reportedly broken into.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.