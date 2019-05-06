Surveillance video captures thieves breaking into Miami perfume store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for thieves caught on camera breaking into a perfume store in Miami.

The burglary occurred at a store in the area of Northwest 20th Street at around 5:30 a.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video from the Dollar Store next door captured one thief hitting the door with a hammer before two other accomplices ran inside the business.

An unknown amount of perfume was taken from the store.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

