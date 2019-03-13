Surveillance video captures thief stealing trailer from Deerfield Beach warehouse

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who stole a trailer from the front of a Deerfield Beach warehouse.

The small utility flatbed trailer was stolen along Powerline Road and Northwest 19th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief stealing the trailer.

The video showed a masked man using bolt cutters to cut a chain before hooking the trailer up to his truck and taking off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

