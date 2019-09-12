Surveillance video captures thief stealing food, tools from shed outside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a crook stealing food and tools from a shed outside of a Hialeah home.

A newly installed lock could be seen outside Mary Ermani’s home near Southeast Seventh Street and 10th Place, Thursday.

Ermani said she saw the burglary happen through her home security app.

“I’m at work, and I just installed these Blink cameras,” Ermani said. “I just came back from maternity leave, and I get like 10 notifications of movement.”

At first, Ermani thought it might have been her husband returning home from work early. She had left for work at 8 a.m., and her husband left for work at 8:20 a.m.

“Then, I get another one,” Ermani said. “Then, I see the side of his face, and he’s like bagging items from the refrigerator.”

Ermani believes the crook may have been watching the home since he entered at around 8:45 a.m.

Cameras captured the man going through her refrigerator and taking off. Ermani said she frantically called 911 because she was worried that her children might be in danger.

“I freaked out,” she said. “I called our nanny that was home with the baby, and I told her to lock the doors.”

Ermani said the man took off with groceries and a tool box.

“Groceries, it wasn’t major items except the tool box, which had $800 worth of tools,” she said.

Ermani said her husband raced home from work as soon as he received her call, and she feels thankful their 3-year-old son was at his grandmother’s home instead of out in front of the house.

Despite all of that, Ermani said the burglary had left her a little shaken.

“It makes you scared,” she said. “You don’t know what the person has. If they have a gun, if they have a knife, if they’re going to harm your family. It just makes you scared.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

