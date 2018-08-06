Surveillance video captures thief breaking into sheds in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a crook who was caught on surveillance video breaking into two sheds in Miami.

Cameras were rolling as the thief broke into two storage sheds, near Southwest 34th Street and 23rd Avenue, last June.

Police said he caused $50 in damage after taking off with a generator and $100 worth of tools.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

