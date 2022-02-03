DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is banking on surveillance images to help them capture two ATM crooks at a Chase Bank in Deerfield.

The incident took place Tuesday. The ATM is still not there.

The FBI, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitives Task Force and BSO are investigating in hopes that the images will help them find the criminals involved.

“Broward Regional Communications received a call in reference to a silent intrusion alarm at a business at the 1700 Block and West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach,” said Broward Sheriffs Office, Gerdy St. Louis. “When deputies arrived, they were informed that two unknown individuals attempted to take an ATM machine that was located on the business ground. They canvassed the area, and they were able to locate the ATM machine abandoned at a business, as well as the vehicle involved.”

According to the FBI, the two men came to the Chase Bank, pried open the front of the ATM machine, then attached a chain to it along with a truck, and pulled the ATM away from the location.

The ATM was moved to a different vicinity of the area and the suspects were not able to take any money.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

