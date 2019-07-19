Surveillance video captures robbery at Pembroke Park Subway

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught robbers in the act at a Pembroke Park fast-food restaurant.

The robbery happened at the Subway on Pembroke Road near 40th Street, Monday night.

The video showed one of two crooks who threatened the cashier with a gun.

The other crook could be seen hopping over the counter and emptying money out of the register before the duo took off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

