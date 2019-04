NEAR PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – An unexpected light show was caught on camera near Panama City.

A Ring doorbell camera recorded a beautiful blue streak across the sky, Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the streak was a meteor or meteorite.

If it landed, the NWS said it might have done so somewhere just south of Tallahassee.

