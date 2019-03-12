Surveillance video captures men using stolen credit card at multiple stores in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help identifying two men caught on camera using a stolen credit card in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The two men allegedly smashed the window of the victim’s car and stole her backpack as she picked up her children from school. It happened in the area of Northeast 105th Street and Third Court in Miami Shores, on Feb. 22.

The men were then caught on camera at a Footlocker store in the area of Northwest 109th Street and Seventh Avenue using the victim’s card.

The men didn’t stop there, as they could be seen on surveillance video buying gas at a 7-Eleven gas station located near Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue using the card once more.

Miami Shores Police said the car the alleged thieves were seen in was a black Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information on this credit card burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

