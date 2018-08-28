Surveillance video captures man stealing packages from Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a man stealing packages from a Deerfield Beach home.

The homeowner was out of town when his security camera captured a man taking two boxes, one of which contained family jewels.

The theft took place off Little Harbor Way on June 13.

Officials hope the newly released surveillance video will help the public identify the crook.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.