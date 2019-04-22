Surveillance video captures man stealing motorcycle parts in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing motorcycle parts outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The theft was said to have occurred on March 26, just after midnight in the Snapper Village Condominium neighborhood located near Southwest 114th Place and 115th Court.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man took the motorcycle’s seat, gas tank, headlight and a cover for the bike. He made several trips back and forth to take the different pieces.

The parts taken from the victim are said to be worth $4,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

